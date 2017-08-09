Stolen gun, Oxycodone pills seized by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police say that they found a loaded, stolen handgun, and more than two dozen Oxycodone pills while searching a car downtown Tuesday night.

According to Police Sgt. John Delaney, Ricky Brown, 23, of Springfield, is now facing multiple charges including possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm in a felony.

Delaney says that at around 7:15 P.M., police spotted Brown, who he described as a “prolific offender” with “gang ties” driving a black Infiniti near School and Mulberry Streets. The officers determined that Brown was driving with a revoked license, and began to follow him. Brown stopped at a parking lot at 88 Maple Street, and officers approached the vehicle.

As they got closer, Delaney says that the officers noticed Brown trying to hide something in the back seat. They then took Brown into custody, and in the rear seat, the officers allegedly found a bag filled with 27 Oxycodone pills. Delaney says they also discovered a 9mm Glock handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. That particular gun had been reported stolen out of Westfield.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Brown also faces charges of possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a firearm, receiving a stolen firearm, and driving with a revoked license. Police had requested that Brown be held on $100,000 bail due to his criminal history.