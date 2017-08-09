Still time to sign-up for Ride to Remember 2017

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fifth annual Ride to Remember is just over a month away, and it is not too late to sign up!

The Ride to Remember is a 106-mile bike ride from Springfield to Boston, which honors police officers who have died in the line of duty. This year’s ride will be dedicated to State Trooper Thomas Clardy and Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino, who died in the line of duty last year.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that they had 340 participants last year, and they are hoping to beat that number this year.

“We’re shooting for 400. I’m hoping that everyone who rides a bike in western Massachusetts listening to me right now joins our ride. It’s an amazing ride. It’s 100 miles, yes, but it’s very attainable, and if you ride a bike, you should really experience that,” Delaney said.

So far, 275 participants have signed-up for this year’s ride. If you are interested in joining yourself, or would like more information, visit ridetoremember.bike.

The fifth annual Ride to Remember will be held on September 16.