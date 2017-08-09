Springfield Police Department promoting 22 officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 20 Springfield police officers are being promoted to higher ranks Wednesday morning during a ceremony at City Stage.

Among the 22 officers being promoted at the pinning ceremony is Captain Cheryl Clapprood, who will advance to the rank of deputy chief. She became the second highest ranking woman in the city’s history when she officially began her duties as deputy chief last month.

Springfield Police Officers Steven Kent, Robert Tardiff and Richard LaBelle are being promoted to Captain; Reginald Miller, Charles Howard, Lawrence Murphy and Jeffrey Martucci are being promoted to Lieutenant; and Louis Rosario, Shaun Linnehan, George Flanagan, James Mazza, Moises Zanazanian, Edward Seder, John Wadlegger, Joseph Piemonte, Mark Russell, Eleni Barbieri, John Taylor, Mark Jones and David Arroyo are being promoted to Sergeant.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will bring you highlights from the pinning ceremony on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

