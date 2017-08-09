Senator Markey supports climate scientists at gathering in Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey is calling on the Trump administration to protect climate scientists from “politically motivated attacks” on their work. President Trump has previously expressed skepticism about human-induced climate change.

A draft of the U.S. Global Change Research Program Climate Science Special Report was published ahead of its scheduled release.

The report states, “many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are primarily responsible for recently observed climate changes.”

Senator Edward Markey joined activists with the Union of Concerned Scientists and “Environment Massachusetts” in Boston on Wednesday. They’re calling on President Trump to protect climate science from what they call “politically motivated attacks.”

The writers of the report are waiting for permission from the Trump administration to release it, even though it’s been available online for weeks.