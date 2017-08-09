Search continues for Holyoke double homicide suspect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues Wednesday for a double homicide suspect, who police say shot and killed two men in Holyoke Monday.

Holyoke Police are looking for 19-year-old Ivan Ramos. He’s accused of firing several shots at 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas, before running away.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon said in a release sent to 22News the two men were visiting Ramos at a South Summer Street apartment before he shot them.

When police arrived at the apartment building around 1:00 Monday morning, they found Hodges and Rentas shot to death on the second floor porch.

If you have any information about Ramos’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at 413-533-8477 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413 505 5993.

You can also use the State Police text-a-tip line by texting the number CRIMES and typing out the word SOLVE after you text your tip.

Related: