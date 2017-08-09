Ride to Remember’s upcoming fundraiser & how the ride benefits Christina’s House

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 5th Annual Ride to Remember charity bicycle ride is coming up next month, and the spinning fundraiser for the ride is August 23rd. Sgt. John Delaney from the Springfield Police Department explained how to get involved. And Shannon Mumblo, Director of Business Development for Christina’s House, and Ophelia Stearns, who currently lives at Christina’s House, one of the three charities the Ride to Remember supports, shared more about Christina’s House.
Ride to Remember
Fallen, but not Forgotten
September 16th
Supports 3 charities:
Massachusetts Fallen Officer Memorial, Fallen Officers Alain Beauregard & Michael Schaivina Memorial Soccer Field, Christina’s House
ridetoremember.bike
Spin! Spin! Spin!
Benefits the Ride to Remember
Wednesday, August 23rd
11am – 1pm
One Financial Plaza, Springfield
15 minute spins – $25
Register by calling (413) 733-3800 or at bit.ly/spinning2017
Christina’s House
Transitional Housing for Women and their Children
38 Madison Ave, Springfield
(413) 271-2105
christinashouse.org