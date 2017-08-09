Ride to Remember’s upcoming fundraiser & how the ride benefits Christina’s House

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 5th Annual Ride to Remember charity bicycle ride is coming up next month, and the spinning fundraiser for the ride is August 23rd. Sgt. John Delaney from the Springfield Police Department explained how to get involved. And Shannon Mumblo, Director of Business Development for Christina’s House, and Ophelia Stearns, who currently lives at Christina’s House, one of the three charities the Ride to Remember supports, shared more about Christina’s House.

Ride to Remember

Fallen, but not Forgotten

September 16th

Supports 3 charities:

Massachusetts Fallen Officer Memorial, Fallen Officers Alain Beauregard & Michael Schaivina Memorial Soccer Field, Christina’s House

ridetoremember.bike

Spin! Spin! Spin!

Benefits the Ride to Remember

Wednesday, August 23rd

11am – 1pm

One Financial Plaza, Springfield

15 minute spins – $25

Register by calling (413) 733-3800 or at bit.ly/spinning2017

Christina’s House

Transitional Housing for Women and their Children

38 Madison Ave, Springfield

(413) 271-2105

christinashouse.org