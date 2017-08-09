Preparations underway for 2017 Franklin County Fair

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s an annual September tradition in Greenfield: the Franklin County Fair.

Last year’s fair drew 25,000 people to Greenfield. It’s the largest event in the county.

“It really highlights what’s unique about this area we are an agricultural area and people get to see all that we offer at the fair,” said Lisa Davol, Interim Director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

The 2017 fair runs September 7th to September 10th. Attractions will include two demolitions derbies, an oxen truck pull, and racing pigs. And start stretching your belly, the fair will hold its first ever fried dough eating contest.

22News has partnered with the Franklin County Agricultural Society putting together the fair. Mass Appeal will broadcast live from the fair on September 8th.

“We have a lot of vendors who come in from Florida, they do the fair circuits and they come to the fair,” said Suzanne Hunter, Treasurer of the Franklin County Agricultural Society. “We also have a lot of people who show up from out of state with the cows and the sheep and the rabbits.”

Hunter told 22News they’re selling discounted tickets online. Gates open Thursday September 7th, at 3 in the afternoon .

Click here for discount tickets to this year’s Franklin County Fair.