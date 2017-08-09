Possible fire at Sunderland apartment complex

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – South Deerfield’s fire station sent personnel and equipment to help with an unspecified emergency at Cliffside Apartments in Sunderland Wednesday night.

It was unknown if they were dealing with a fire.

A South Deerfield Fire dispatcher told 22News over the phone that he’d heard, “there was smoke at Cliffside,” and that they’d sent trucks and firefighters for mutual aid.

Cliffside Apartments is located at 248 Amherst Road in Sunderland. Amherst Road is also Route 116.

