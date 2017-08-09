Patriots fans look forward to another undefeated season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots will play their first preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Fans told 22News how they think the reigning Super Bowl champions will do this season.

No big surprise here.

People are confident the New England Patriots can repeat as Super Bowl champions and even go undefeated.

Repeating as Super Bowl champions is a difficult task the Patriots face this season. But it is a goal.

Despite the challenge, one fan thinks the team will go undefeated and win their games by a large margin.

“There’s no reason to believe that they’re not, they’ve probably been ready to beat some of these teams by 70 points,” said Eric Booth.

No team has won back to back championships since 2005. And the last team to do it was the New England Patriots when they won in 2004 and 2005.

The only Patriots player who remains from that team is Quarterback Tom Brady.

Despite Brady turning 40 just last week, fans still think he has what it takes to lead this team to another Super Bowl victory.

“He’s in good shape, he’s a smart quarterback, you gotta give him that and he’s got good talent on his team,” said Albert Luzietti.

Fans will be able to see the Patriots in action for the first time on Thursday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first pre-season game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.