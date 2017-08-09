Newly refurbished Forest Park tennis courts closed temporarily

Related Coverage Main Greeting Road in Forest Park closed to public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly refurbished tennis courts and adjacent parking lot at Springfield’s Forest Park will remained closed until work on pumping down the water in Swan Pond is completed.

Patrick Sullivan, Springfield’s executive director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management, told the 22News I-Team that work is expected to begin soon, and the parking lot and tennis courts will be closed for public safety. The clay courts and parking lot are open for use.

The Main Greeting Road at the Sumner Avenue entrance has been closed to both cars and pedestrians for almost two weeks, since a culvert collapsed under the road at Swan Pond. Engineers will be better able to inspect and assess the road damage once the water level is reduced.

People who want to access the rest of Forest Park should enter through the Route 5 park entrance, by Picknelly Baseball Field.