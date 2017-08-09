NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour back in action in Thompson on Wednesday

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in action this Wednesday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the Bud King Of Beers 150.

Ryan Preece took down the win Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway, passing Doug Coby with two laps to go to get his third win of the season. Rowan Pennink finished 17th in the event, giving the point lead back to Timmy Solomito. Solomito will carry a seven point lead over Rowan Pennink on Wednesday.

Along with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, there will be five other divisions competing in the event. The NEMA midgets will be on hand along with the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series weekly divisions. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park General Manager Josh Vanada described the event to 22News.

“The Bud King Of Beers 150 is a unique event, because it offers such a wide variety, open-wheel modifieds, winged midgets, and some of the most full-fendered talent in the Northeast. We’re looking forward to having the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour along with the NEMA Midgets and our four NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions back at Thompson on August 9,” Vanada said.

On Wednesday, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have their 150 lap race at around 7:45 P.M.. Their qualifying session will begin at 7:00 P.M. and after the qualifying session, there will be the 20 lap Limited Sportsman race followed by the 150 lap race. Vanada told 22News that they have worked with NASCAR and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Director Jimmy Wilson on shortening the days for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams and allowing race fans to get home earlier. The feedback has been very positive.

The action will begin at 5:00 P.M. will qualifying heat races, followed by pre-race ceremonies, and then feature races.