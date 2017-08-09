Money being raised to refurbish “Welcome to Easthampton” signs

Signs were put up in 1999 and have not been touched since

By Published: Updated:

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow, sleet, rain, and the hottest of summer days: the four “Welcome to Easthampton” signs on the city limits have weathered every element. The signs were constructed in 1999 and have not been touched since.

The Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce is responsible for maintaining the signs, but according to Executive Director Moe Belliveau, they just do not have the resources to do so. That is why Easthampton resident and former chamber president Patrick Brough started a GoFundMe page Tuesday.

Brough wants to refurbish the signs and add solar lighting, so that they will be visible at night.

Residents told 22News that the signs will boost city morale.

“Just makes it look nice in the town, you know. The kids have got something to look at, you know; be proud of something, instead of just walking through and seeing buildings. Instead of when you go down to some of these other towns and seeing graffiti all over the place,” David Wielgus of Easthampton said.

It will cost around $7,500 to repair all four signs, but in less than 36 hours, the GoFundMe page has already raised about $2,000.

Adams Signs has agreed to do the work, which will take about two weeks for each sign.

Brough hopes to have the signs ready before the winter.

