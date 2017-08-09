Mayor Sarno to play piano for downtown Springfield crowd

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ever since the Springfield Cultural Council placed three pianos throughout downtown Springfield, musicians have been performing lunchtime concerts every Wednesday afternoon.

This Wednesday is no exception, but passersby might do a double take when they see Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno behind the piano at 1350 Main Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office, Sarno had previously sponsored an hour of lunchtime music, causing an anonymous donor to sponsor another hour of music on one condition: the mayor had to be on the keys!

As a result, Sarno will be taking a piano lesson by Community Music School of Springfield’s Sofya Shainskaya Wednesday afternoon.

“Liberace or Billy Joel I am not, but hey, it’s for a good cause – we’ll all have a good laugh!” the mayor said.

22News Reporter Sy Becker is stopping by the mayor’s public piano concert this afternoon. Hear how the mayor did on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.