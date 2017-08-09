Man with knife barricaded himself in Chicopee apartment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crisis negotiators with the Chicopee police department had to be called-in Wednesday morning, after a man with a knife had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that at around 8:20 A.M., officers were notified about a distraught person inside an apartment at 45 Theroux Drive. Wilk said that after patrol officers encountered the armed man, the department’s special response team was called-in.

The crisis negotiators were able to communicate with the man, and were able convince him to come out of the building. He was unhurt, but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Wilk said that because the call was domestic in nature, they are not releasing additional details about the case.

Police Chief William Jebb is commending the officers, detectives, SRT members, and crisis negotiators involved for getting the situation quickly resolved, without anyone getting hurt.