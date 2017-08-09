Local Olympian’s parents not worried about North Korea threat at games

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Winter Olympics are six months away in PyeongChang, South Korea. The games will take place only about 40 miles from the demilitarized zone separating South Korea from North Korea.

22News spoke Wednesday with the parents of Olympian Kacey Bellamy, who say they are going to the games.

Bellamy will be competing in her third Olympics for the U.S. women’s hockey team. She has won two silver medals in previous games.

Her parents Maura and Bob Bellamy say they aren’t too concerned about North Korea’s proximity, and after going to the games in Sochi, Russia in 2014, they believe traveling to South Korea will be easier.

“In South Korea, we don’t need a visa. Security is a little bit different, maybe that will change if this threat is something the U.S. is concerned about,” Maura Bellamy said.

“The way I look at it, my daughter is in the Olympics, we’re going to support, and I’m not going to worry about things we have no control over, and can’t worry about at this time,” Bob Bellamy said.

Kacey Bellamy will train with her teammates in Tampa, Florida before heading to South Korea.

The Winter Games begin February 8, and you can see them right here on 22News.