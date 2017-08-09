Home health device provider to pay $750K following improper billing allegations

Apria Healthcare allegedly billed customers for services already covered by MassHealth

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – A home healthcare device provider will pay more than $750,000 to resolve allegations that they directly billed customers for services that were already covered under the MassHealth program.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office announced the settlement with Apria Healthcare on Wednesday. The company, which operates two offices in Massachusetts (in Springfield and Wilmington), has agreed to pay $99,008 in restitution and $665,934 in penalties.

The Attorney General’s office says that between December of 2011 and April of 2017, some 1,000 MassHealth members were inappropriately billed, and of those, about 500 had paid Apria.

“Through our settlement with Apria, hundreds of (MassHealth) members who paid bills they did not owe will get their money back,” Healey said in a statement sent to 22News.

As part of the settlement, the company has been required to institute a compliance monitoring program, and will have to cooperate with the AG’s office to help repair the credit of any customers who may have seen their credit scores adversely impacted by the billing issue.

