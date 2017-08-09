Forest Park tennis courts remain closed during construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents will only have partial access to Forest Park while it undergoes construction.

The newly refurbished tennis courts and nearby parking lot will stay closed until work on Swan Pond is complete.

The Sumner Avenue entrance to Forest Park has been closed to cars and pedestrians for almost two weeks since a culvert collapsed under the road at Swan Pond.

Park goers told 22News the construction is a major inconvenience.

“We wanna come to the park and walk, exercise and enjoy the weather and now with all this construction,” said Evelyn Ramos of Springfield. “I doubt a lot of people are gonna come.”

Springfield Parks and Recreation Executive Director Patrick Sullivan told 22News the work will start soon, and the parking lot and tennis courts will remain closed as a safety measure.