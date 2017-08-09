Final preparations being done for Westfield International Air Show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re just three days away from the Westfield International Air Show.

22News got a sneak peek on Wednesday, at one of the performances that you can look forward to seeing, up close and in the skies.

Westfield International Air Show attendees can expect a lot of excitement from the jets and planes.

And people doing tricks on them while they’re in the air!

Carol Pilon of Third Strike Wingwalking started assembling her biplane for the air show Wednesday morning. She told 22News that she has been performing these tricks for 17 years.

“I’m doing acrobatics,” Pilon said. “The airplane is doing aerobatics. So we’re both gonna mix it up and have a good time.”

Pilon was assisted by a few students from Westfield Vocational Technical School to make sure the plane came together for the weekend’s big event.

With so many people attending the show, traffic is also a huge area of concern.

Colonel Pete Green of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield told 22News that they will keep the public updated on traffic conditions through their website all weekend.