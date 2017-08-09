Family of ex-Springfield Police officer will not receive his remaining pension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a late retired Springfield Police officer will not receive any of his remaining pension after an agreement with the city.

Under the agreement, the Springfield retirement board will pay the city of Springfield the remainder of Kevin Burnham’s pension; roughly $74,000 dollars.

Burnham was accused of stealing nearly $400,000 dollars from the Police evidence room, but he died of an apparent suicide before his case went to trial.

The city wanted to seek restitution in the case, but because Burnham was never convicted, the city would have had to hold a “misappropriation of funds” hearing, and prove their case in order to recoup any money. By settling, the city and Burnham’s family avoid further litigation.

Robert Moynihan, the Vice Chairman of the Springfield Retirement System said, “If a hearing was given, there could have been more side from the city as to what they were looking for. In regards to the agreement, it was in the best interest of the city, the retirement system, and the surviving spouse”.

Under the agreement, Burnham’s family won’t get any part of the retired officer’s remaining pension.

Burnham’s family has also agreed to provide the city with a confidential financial disclosure listing Kevin Burnham’s assets and their value.

