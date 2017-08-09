Crash reveals 11-year-old’s murder

(WTLV) Detectives from Jacksonville, Florida and West Virginia are working together to investigate the death of a Jacksonville child.

The child’s body was found near a wrecked car in West Virginia on Sunday.

The 11-year-old child’s mother, Erica Newsome of Jacksonville, lost control and wrecked the car around 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, The Pocahontas Times reported. A couple passing by said they saw Newsome,remove a body from the vehicle and drag it over a nearby hill.

The West Virginia State Police told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that a child’s body was found at the scene of the crash.

Investigators determined that the child was killed in Jacksonville and then loaded into Newsome’s car.

