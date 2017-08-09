Crash reveals 11-year-old’s murder

WTLV's Clark Fouraker Published: Updated:
Police say Florida mom killed 11-year-old daughter, then set off on road trip to Buffalo, New York with the body before car crash revealed her crime.

(WTLV) Detectives from Jacksonville, Florida and West Virginia are working together to investigate the death of a Jacksonville child.

The child’s body was found near a wrecked car in West Virginia on Sunday.

The 11-year-old child’s mother, Erica Newsome of Jacksonville, lost control and wrecked the car around 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, The Pocahontas Times reported. A couple passing by said they saw Newsome,remove a body from the vehicle and drag it over a nearby hill.

The West Virginia State Police told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that a child’s body was found at the scene of the crash.

Investigators determined that the child was killed in Jacksonville and then loaded into Newsome’s car.

Read more: http://fcnews.tv/2vlLE2m

