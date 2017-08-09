Convenience store owner fired clerk who was robbed 3 times

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts convenience store says he fired a clerk who was robbed three times in two weeks to try to stop the spate of thefts.

Mohammed Ali, owner of Highland Variety in Lynn, tells the Daily Item that he suspects the thief might have kept coming back because he knew the 49-year-old clerk would hand over the money. He said putting a different person behind the counter might discourage future crimes.

The store was robbed July 23, July 28 and Aug. 6. Police say each time a knife-wielding man got away with a small amount of cash.

Police say they are not sure if the same person committed all three robberies, but noted that three crimes occurring in such a short time period is unusual.

