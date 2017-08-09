Chicopee police holding National Night Out event Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents will have the chance to meet with their local police officers and city leaders Wednesday night at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

The Chicopee Police Department is holding their annual National Night Out event from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the event will feature police and police dog demonstrations, food, entertainment, and will end with a flashlight parade.

National Night Out events are held annually by police departments across the country and promote positive police-community partnerships.