Chicopee police holding National Night Out event Wednesday

Event to end with flashlight parade

By Published:
Photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee residents will have the chance to meet with their local police officers and city leaders Wednesday night at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

The Chicopee Police Department is holding their annual National Night Out event from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the event will feature police and police dog demonstrations, food, entertainment, and will end with a flashlight parade.

National Night Out events are held annually by police departments across the country and promote positive police-community partnerships.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s