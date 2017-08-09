Chicopee holds National Night Out event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds came out to Sarah Jane Sherman Park in Chicopee Wednesday night to celebrate the National Night Out.

The event’s purpose is to promote positive relationships between the police and community through a night of fun for the whole family.

People who attended the event said it’s something that draws more people year after year.

“Any event that brings the community together, especially in Chicopee is good,” said Joshua Clark of Chicopee. “We try to have as many events like this as we can and every year the event gets bigger and bigger, whether it’s raining whether it’s sunny out, the event is bigger and bigger every year so we’re happy to do things like this.”

This was Chicopee’s 23rd annual year hosting the event.

People were able to take part in police drill demonstrations as well as food, music, and games for all ages.

