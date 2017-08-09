Boston accountant sentenced for stealing $3.5M from employer

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities in Boston say a former accountant for an investment advising firm is headed to prison for stealing more than $3.5 million from the company.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Gary Tiffany II, of Boston, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to more than four years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty last year to two counts of wire fraud and one count of monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Tiffany was responsible for maintaining the company’s checkbook and making payments to vendors.

From about April 2011 through November 2015, prosecutors say he made wire transfers totaling more than $3 million from his employer’s accounts to his personal accounts.

Prosecutors say Tiffany also forged signatures on about 46 checks payable to himself that totaled about $456,000.