Body camera shows deadly encounter

Newly released footage shows underwear-clad suspect steal police officer's patrol vehicle before he was shot to death.

(WYFF) A South Carolina police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the April shooting death of a suspect.

Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal encounter.

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo released his final report on the shooting Tuesday and said the Pendleton Police Department officer “fired his service weapon into the vehicle to defuse a lethal threat to both himself and the public.”

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call on April 3rd when he was flagged down by a woman who said a man in his underwear had chased her while she was jogging.

That man, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Antonio Hernandez, came toward the officer. The officer got out of his patrol car and gave Hernandez verbal commands but the commands were ignored.

