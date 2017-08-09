Board to decide whether to revoke former Springfield cop’s pension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Retirement Board is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether or not to revoke the pension of a former police officer who died while facing larceny charges.

Former Springfield Police Officer Kevin Burnham was accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the police evidence room. He took his own life before his case went to trial.

The chairman of the retirement board has said that the city can still seek restitution, even though Burnham was never convicted.

Burnham was the longest-serving member of the Springfield Police Department at the time of his retirement.