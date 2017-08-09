Baystate Medical Center awarded 32 Springfield students scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than thirty local college students were awarded $54,500 in scholarships from the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership program during a ceremony at Baystate Medical Center Wednesday.

The scholarship recipients are all residents of Springfield who are pursuing work in health care.

According to a release sent to 22News by Baystate Medical Center, the partnership program has annually awarded an average of $75,000 in scholarships over the last nine years.

