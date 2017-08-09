Baystate Medical Center awarded 32 Springfield students scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than thirty local college students were awarded $54,500 in scholarships from the Baystate Springfield Educational Partnership program during a ceremony at Baystate Medical Center Wednesday.

The scholarship recipients are all residents of Springfield who are pursuing work in health care.

According to a release sent to 22News by Baystate Medical Center, the partnership program has annually awarded an average of $75,000 in scholarships over the last nine years.

22News Reporter Sy Becker spoke with some of the students who were awarded scholarships Wednesday. Hear what it means to them on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

 

