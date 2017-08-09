Baker immigration detainer bill protested at State House

Similar protests held Tuesday in Springfield and Worcester

By Published:

BOSTON (WWLP) – Immigrant right activists gathered on the steps of the State House Wednesday to show their displeasure with Governor Charlie Baker’s bill allowing state and local police departments to honor immigration detainers from ICE.

Wednesday’s protest comes one day after similar demonstrations against the bill in Springfield and Worcester.

The governor’s legislation has come in response to a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, which held that there is nothing in state law to allow local police departments to carry-out detainer requests for ICE. Under the governor’s bill, agencies would be able to carry out the detainers on people with a history of serious violent crimes.

Opponents say that the bill could lead to more racial profiling.

See where the legislation stands tonight on 22News that 6:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s