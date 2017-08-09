Baker immigration detainer bill protested at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Immigrant right activists gathered on the steps of the State House Wednesday to show their displeasure with Governor Charlie Baker’s bill allowing state and local police departments to honor immigration detainers from ICE.

Wednesday’s protest comes one day after similar demonstrations against the bill in Springfield and Worcester.

The governor’s legislation has come in response to a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, which held that there is nothing in state law to allow local police departments to carry-out detainer requests for ICE. Under the governor’s bill, agencies would be able to carry out the detainers on people with a history of serious violent crimes.

Opponents say that the bill could lead to more racial profiling.

