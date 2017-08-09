Baby goats killed in West Brookfield, left on owner’s steps

Goats had their necks broken

Associated Press Published:

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in central Massachusetts are looking for the person or people who killed two baby goats and left them on the back steps of their owner’s home.

West Brookfield police tell the Telegram & Gazette the less than 4-month-old Norwegian goats had their necks broken.

Sgt. Matthew Letendre said “there’s no question it was intentional” and they were not killed by another animal.

They were found by their owner Monday morning in a place where they could easily have been seen by children.

Police say they were probably killed sometime after 7 p.m. the previous night because that is the last time anyone recalled hearing the animals.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

