3 arrests made in West Haven kidnapping, assault

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three arrests were made after a woman was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in West Haven on Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital for a domestic violence investigation. The victim there told police that she had been assaulted at a West Haven residence by a man and woman.

The suspects were later identified as 31-year-old Jason Kaufman and 29-year-old Jenny Santamauro, both of West Haven. Police say Kaufman and Santamauro dragged the victim outside the home to a vehicle, where they forced her into the trunk and drove to Milford.The victim eventually escaped and was able to alert a Milford resident who called police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injures sustained during the incident but her current condition is unknown.

Officers later located Kaufman and Santamauro, along with a third person, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Nussas, of New Haven. All three were taken into custody.

Nussas was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kaufman and Santamauro were both charged with kidnapping, assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful restraint. Both were held on $100,000 bond.