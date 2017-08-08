Zucchini for dinner & dessert!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – August 8, 2017 is National Zucchini Day! Tinky Weisblat and Michael Collins visited the show and made stuffed zucchini boats and zucchini chocolate cupcakes!

Stuffed Zucchini Ingredients:

  • 4 small zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons Italian bread crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 tablespoons Asiago cheese
  • 6 Kalamata olives, pitted and cut in half
  • the juice of 1 lemon

Cooking Directions:

  • Scoop out the centers of the zucchini. Chop the zucchini “meat” finely.
  • Blend it with the onion, the garlic, the olive oil, the bread crumbs, the tomato paste, and the salt and pepper to make a paste.
  • Stuff the mixture into the zucchini shells.
  • Cover with the cheese. Dot with the olives, and squeeze the lemon juice on top.
  • Bake until the zucchini boats are bubbly and brown, about 20 minutes.

Courgette Chocolate Cupcakes Ingredients:

  • 1-1/4 cups sifted flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 7/8 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1 cup grated zucchini (stem but do not pare first)

Cooking Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  • Sift together the flour and the cocoa.
  • Using an electric mixer at medium speed, cream together the butter, oil, and sugar in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy.
  • Beat in the egg.
  • Blend in the vanilla, followed by the baking soda and salt; then add the flour/cocoa mixture mixture alternately with the buttermilk.
  • Stir in the zucchini.
  • Pour the batter into lined muffin cups.
  • Bake until the cakes test done, about 25 minutes. Ice with your favorite frosting.

