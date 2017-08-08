West Nile Virus risk level raised to moderate in Pioneer Valley

Use bug spray outdoors and drain any standing water

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 36 additional communities are now at moderate risk for West Nile Virus.

“The West Nile Virus Threat for West Springfield is real,” West Springfield Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway said in a release sent to 22News.

How to detect the West Nile Virus

The state’s Department of Public Health raised the risk level for all of Pioneer Valley Tuesday in response to recent mosquito pools in Northampton, Deerfield, and East Longmeadow.

In order to protect yourself, your family, and your pets from the virus, the Department of Public Health is offering the following tips:

  • Use bug spray outdoors
  • Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors
  • Drain any standing water outside
  • Install or repair window or door screens

The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for mosquitoes.

