Valley Blue Sox continue championship series

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Blue Sox have made it to their first NECBL Championship.

After being rained out Monday night, the Blue Sox finished up Game 1 Tuesday evening with a 9-3 win over the Ocean State Waves.

Fans said the strong performance this season has made for an exciting atmosphere at home games in Holyoke.

“They’re really enthusiastic, they come to the games,” said Thomas Finn. “Big Attendance big crowds. People love it, a lot of cheering.”

Winning Game 2 of the best of 3 series would mean a first-ever NECBL Championship title for the Blue Sox.

22News will continue to provide updates throughout the game. As of 10pm, the Blue Sox currently lead the Waves 5-2 in the top of the 7th inning.