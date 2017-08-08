U.S. taking security precautions in South Korea for 2018 Winter Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2018 Winter Olympics starts in PyeongChang, South Korea in six months.

Major events can be a target for terrorist attacks and with North Korea’s increasing nuclear threat, there’s fear the games could pose a major security risk.

In just six months, athletes and spectators from around the globe will gather in PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Only about 40 miles separate the city from North Korea. North Korea’s missile tests have some people thinking the games could be a safety risk.

“The security is too important, but who knows, you can never cover everything,” said Daphne Stevens of Northampton. “People are aware of what is happening nuclear wise, and so I think that I would not go there.”

The United States always takes steps to protecting its citizens.

The U.S. State Department said they play a major role in protecting both spectators and athletes at the Olympic Games.

Security coordinators have been in South Korea since 2016.

“Geopolitical considerations” have increased safety concerns, and the U.S already has a presence in South Korea, which we did not have for the Brazil games. Some people said the risks shouldn’t keep spectators from going.

“I went to the 1980 Winter Olympics, I’ve been in Seoul South Korea, you should never stop going places because of terrorism or provocations by North Korea,” said Steven Paulcote of Holyoke.

The Diplomatic Security service has been working with South Korean law enforcement and security personnel to prepare for the winter games.