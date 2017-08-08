‘Puppy Doe’ dog abuse trial rescheduled for October

The dog was so severely abused she had to be euthanized

Puppy Doe
A highly-publicized case involving a year-old pit bull, later nicknamed “Puppy Doe,” who was euthanized after being found beaten and tortured in Quincy. (WPRI)

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized has been rescheduled for October.

The female pit bull mix that came to be known as Puppy Doe was found barely alive on a Quincy, Massachusetts playground in August 2013.

Radoslaw Czerkawski was scheduled to be tried on multiple animal cruelty charges last month, but the trial was postponed when a prosecutor needed emergency eye surgery.

A Norfolk Superior Court judge on Monday rescheduled the trial for Oct. 24.

The case received widespread attention when the starving year-old dog was found with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty. He has suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

 

