Progress being made at Mass Pike exits

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction is continuing on the Massachusetts Turnpike, several months after the toll booths came down.

Lots of progress is being made at Exit 5 in Chicopee, where milling started on Monday, and is expected to be finished Wednesday, so that the roadway can be paved on Thursday and Friday. Construction crews are also expected to finish-up curbing there on Friday.

There will not, however, be any work on Exit 3 in Westfield, Exit 4 in West Springfield, and Exit 6 in Chicopee for the next two weeks.

At Exit 7 in Ludlow this week, crews are installing lighting, and next week, there will be a full-depth excavation.

At Exit 8 in Palmer, the full-depth excavation is happening this week, and paving will happen next Monday.

All of the construction within District 2 of the Turnpike (which includes Exits 3-8) is running ahead of schedule. The work will be taking place between 7:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. every day, weather permitting.