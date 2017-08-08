Photos: Penn & Teller: Does This Trick Ring a Bell?

Published:

(CW) – Can Pen & Teller be fooled? See illusions, card tricks, and more on Thursdays new episode of Fool Us!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Dyno Staats, Aiden Sinclair, Axel Adler and David Parr. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#407). The episode airs on August 10, 2017.

Penn & Teller: Does This Trick Ring a Bell?

