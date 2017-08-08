Pearl Harbor survivor’s life honored by loved ones

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tribute today to a local Pearl Harbor survivor who recently passed away.

Veterans, family and friends came together to honor the life of Westfield resident Robert Greenleaf.

The community gathered at Kane and Wojtkiewicz Park, to pay tribute to Greenleaf who recently died at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

Greenleaf was 94 years old.

His son told 22News how he would like his father remembered.

“Just as a hero,” said Robert Greenleaf Jr. “Just as someone that loved this country and was willing to give his life for it if it was necessary. He loved America, absolutely.”

Greenleaf was among those who targeted Japanese aircraft, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was one of a few thousand Pearl Harbor survivors who lived long enough to mark the 75th anniversary of the attacks several months back.