Patriots become first NFL team to buy planes, will fly out of Providence

OXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will be flying in style this upcoming season, thanks to a pair of planes that likely cost at least $5 million.

According to ESPN, the new planes are 767 Boeing wide-body jets that can travel for about 12 hours at a time. One of the planes will be used as the main plane, while the second plane will be used as a backup, ESPN said.

NFL teams have 10 road games per season, including eight regular season road games. The sports network cited sources who said those 10 round-trips can cost up to $4 million every year.

ESPN said the team’s flight operations will be run out of Providence.

The Patriots will allow individuals to rent the new planes when they are not being used, ESPN said.

