New Patriots “5X CHAMPIONS” scratch ticket

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery officially launched a new $5 scratch ticket Tuesday to kick-off the new football season.

The prizes include seven chances to win $200,000 and 59,920 prizes from $100 to $500.

The non-winning tickets can be entered into the second chance drawings. According to Christian Teja of the Massachusetts State Lottery, the second chance drawings prizes include VIP Season Ticket Packages, trips for two to a Patriots away game, home game ticket packages, Patriots merchandise and additional cash prizes. One lucky Second Chance winner will have the opportunity to win up to $250,000 in an on-field Touchdown Challenge at halftime of a Patriots regular season home game.

Learn more about the new instant tickets and at www.masslottery.com.