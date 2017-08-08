Massachusetts truck driver accidentally backs over coworker

NORWOOD, Mass. (CNN) – A tragic accident outside Boston on Monday. Authorities say a flatbed truck driver accidentally backed over a co-worker, killing him.

“This is apparently just an accident,” said Chief Bill Brooks of the Norwood Police Department.

Investigators in Norwood piecing together a deadly tragedy.

“He was with the driver prior to the accident and had been here during the day. The driver backed up, obviously didn’t see him, and ran him over in the process,” said Chief Brooks.

The two Sunbird Transport workers had been making a routine delivery, unloading roofing supplies for a job near one upland road.

“There’s no signs of impairment or anything along those lines. Of course the investigation is early,” said Chief Brooks.

Chief Brooks told WBZ these situations are painful no matter the circumstances, but especially when the people involved are from the same team, “It’s particularly difficult where the operator knew the victim, and where they know each other and work together, sure.”

WBZ contacted the East Walpole trucking company for information about the delivery process or how long the two had worked together. Those calls were not returned.