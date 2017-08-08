Massachusetts mayor makes push to land Pawtucket Red Sox

By Published: Updated:
(WPRI)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is going all out in an effort to lure the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty says he will ask the City Council next week to direct the city manager to do all he can to land the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Petty tells The Telegram & Gazette the resolution is meant to show the minor league team that Worcester and its people are enthusiastic about professional baseball.

The mayor says the statement is not meant to imply financial backing for a stadium from the city.

The team says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.

Pawtucket Red Sox could relocate to Springfield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s