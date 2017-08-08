Massachusetts mayor makes push to land Pawtucket Red Sox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is going all out in an effort to lure the Pawtucket Red Sox from Rhode Island.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty says he will ask the City Council next week to direct the city manager to do all he can to land the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Petty tells The Telegram & Gazette the resolution is meant to show the minor league team that Worcester and its people are enthusiastic about professional baseball.

The mayor says the statement is not meant to imply financial backing for a stadium from the city.

The team says it needs a new home to replace aging McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

Efforts for $23 million in state money to help build a new stadium in Pawtucket have so far failed.