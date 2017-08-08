Man, 53, charged with kicking girl, 6, at Chuck E. Cheese’s

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Smithfield, R.I. man accused of kicking a 6-year-old girl at Chuck E. Cheese’s was released on $500 cash bail after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge.

According to Capt. Brett Poirier, the incident happened at the South Attleboro restaurant shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told police Daniel E. Lafayette, 53, knocked the girl out of the way after he dropped his tokens on the floor. Police said Lafayette told them the girl was trying to steal his dropped tokens. The girl’s mother said her daughter was trying to help pick them up.

Poirier said officers arrested Lafayette on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; shod foot.