Knitting tutorial with a local circle

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you have ever also had the yearn for yarn, this is your big chance – as Katherine Hand, Mary Goodwin, and Carol Ryan, from the Sunderland Public Library Knitting Circle, came to give us a little tutorial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s