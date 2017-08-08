KKK newspaper delivered to Belchertown residents

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Belchertown woke up Saturday morning to find a copy of the KKK’s official newspaper, “The Crusader” in their mailboxes.

In a release sent to 22News, Belchertown Police Detective John Raymer, Jr. said the police department received several reports from residents who received the newspaper over the weekend.

Raymer said residents who called in were concerned and offended by the newspaper.

Belchertown police are now looking into the matter.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with residents who received the newspaper over the weekend. Hear their concerns on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.