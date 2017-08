SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle will hold a job fair Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 10AM – 6PM at their Flagship Store in South Deerfield.

Jobs available are seasonal, and are full-time or part-time; even on the weekends.

The company, one of Franklin County’s largest employers, is looking for order processors, gift assemblers, order processors, sales associates, retail restockers, warehouse workers and customer service reps.

For more information visit www.yankeecandle.com