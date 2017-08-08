Immigration rights groups protest outside Governor’s office in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters rallied outside Governor Charlie Baker’s Springfield office calling on him to withdraw his proposed anti-immigrant bill.

Community members joined several organizations to oppose Governor Baker’s proposed immigration enforcement legislation. The bill would mandate state and local law enforcement to comply with ICE detainer requests.

Rose Bookbinder of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center told 22News “Today we want to show Baker that people don’t stand behind him and that we will vote him out if these are the types of laws that he’s going to be instituting in our community.”

Baker said his legislation is aimed at allowing local law enforcement to honor federal detainer requests for violent criminal immigrants. The bill is currently being considered by the judiciary Committee in the state House.

“I believe that if they are in here illegal that’s not so much of a problem,” Westfield resident Scott William said. “If they are wanted by the government, I think they should be able to hold them.”

Protests also took place in Worcester and Boston on Tuesday.