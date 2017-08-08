Illegal dumping at home on Catharine Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal dumping continues to be a problem at a home on Catharine Street in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

The city has taken the landlord to court. Deputy Director of Code Enforcement Dave Cotter told 22News that a bank foreclosure went through and the city’s attorney filed a case again them.

The people who live there say random people just dump trash here at night. “They come and pull up and I listen because my window is there,” Jose Misonet explained. “I say ‘Why do you throw away the garbage there?’ and they don’t want to listen to me.”

Cotter told 22News that it will be at least 20 days before the city’s petition goes through the courts.