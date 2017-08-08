Illegal dumping at home on Catharine Street in Springfield

It will be at least 20 days before the city's petition goes through the courts

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal dumping continues to be a problem at a home on Catharine Street in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

The city has taken the landlord to court. Deputy Director of Code Enforcement Dave Cotter told 22News that a bank foreclosure went through and the city’s attorney filed a case again them.

The people who live there say random people just dump trash here at night. “They come and pull up and I listen because my window is there,” Jose Misonet explained. “I say ‘Why do you throw away the garbage there?’ and they don’t want to listen to me.”

Cotter told 22News that it will be at least 20 days before the city’s petition goes through the courts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s