Holyoke city departments still having trouble with phone system

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is still experiencing issues with their phone system.

Nilka Ortiz, executive assistant to Mayor Alex Morse, told 22News technicians were working until late Monday evening on the phone issue and are expected to return Tuesday afternoon to continue their work. Ortiz says the technicians have found out what is causing the phone system to be down, and that they will hopefully have an estimated restoration time available shortly.

Residents wishing to do business with city departments can click here to view the city’s online services.

Otherwise, all calls should be directed to the mayor’s office at (413) 322-5510.