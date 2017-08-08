Hampden DA: Police are actively searching for double homicide suspect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to the two homicides that occurred in Holyoke, during the early hours of Monday morning.

The Hampden County District Attorney said on Tuesday that police are looking for 19-year-old Ivan Ramos of Holyoke.

The DA said officers attended to calls of shots fired around 1 a.m. Monday morning, at 570 South Summer Street.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Colin Hodges and 37-year-old Arnaldo Rentas, both of Holyoke, shot to death on a second floor rear porch of the home.

Police said it appeared that both victims arrived at the second floor apartment and during their visit, they believe Ramos allegedly fired several shots at the two and then fled the scene on foot.

“My sympathies to the victims and their families,” District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated in a news release. “I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office as well as Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett for their professional response to this tragic incident. All agencies involved will continue to vigorously investigate this homicide in our sincere hope in bringing this suspect to justice.”

You are asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 533-8477 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993, if you have any information about Ramos.